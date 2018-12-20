PETA Says Popeye’s Is “Mocking Mental Illness” 🐔

PETA now has a beef with Popeye’s after the restaurant chain released its “Emotional Support Chicken” for those who suffer from holiday travel stress.

“Popeye’s is selling boxes of dead ’emotional support chickens’ for the holidays proving they’re not above mocking mental illness AND animals who died gruesome deaths,” PETA said in a statement.

According to Popeye’s the purpose of selling the “emotional support chickens” was to give travelers a laugh to get through their travel, but apparently, PETA isn’t laughing.

Do you think PETA has gone too far on this one?

Would you like to see the “Emotional Support Chicken” boxes at all Popeye’s locations?