PETA says Harry Styles being pelted by chicken nuggets is this year’s most viral momen

As we inch closer to 2023, more and more year-end lists are coming out of the pipeline. The latest roundup comes from PETA, who had a special award for Harry Styles.

The organization said the time when Harry was pelted by chicken nuggets onstage was this year’s “Best Viral Moment for Animals.”

PETA shared footage of the moment to their Instagram; the video shows the singer being hit by cold chicken nuggets during one of his August shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Harry seemed amused by what was thrown at him — until the crowd told him to eat the nuggets.

“I don’t eat chicken, sorry,” he told the audience. “I don’t eat meat.” He also said he wouldn’t eat the nuggets because they were cold and old.

PETA said Harry “rejecting” the nugget and revealing he doesn’t eat meat is what made the moment worthy of a year-end accolade. “Each person inspired to go vegan by the superstar will save the lives of nearly 200 animals per year,” the organization claimed.

