“Permission to Dance”: BTS tasks fans with dance challenge on YouTube Shorts

BTS is giving you the permission to dance.

The Korean pop supergroup is calling on fans to show off their dance moves to their new song, “Permission to Dance,” for the first global dance challenge hosted on YouTube Shorts.

Throughout the video, the superstar group can be seen doing dance moves that incorporate the signs for “joy,” “dance” and “peace.”

Fans will have three weeks to submit their own 15-second video recreating the dance moves from the upbeat video, using the hashtags #PermissiontoDance and #Shorts. BTS will then pick their favorite clips to be featured in a Shorts compilation video.

The contest takes place from July 23 through August 14.

Co-written by Ed Sheeran, “Permission to Dance” has amassed more than 170 million views on YouTube. The track follows BTS’ current single, “Butter,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and set a Guinness World Record for becoming the most viewed YouTube music video in a 24-hour period.

