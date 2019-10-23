Perfect your ponytail for Halloween: Ariana Grande is most popular celebrity costume search

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGLooking for some Halloween costume inspo? Look no further than your favorite music stars. Billboard reports that according to online marketing research service SEMrush, Ariana Grande is the most popular celebrity costume search over the past month.

Of course, all you really need is a high ponytail and a microphone to complete the look. In fact, Kourtney Kardashian tested out an Ari-inspired look last week, posting a photo of herself on Instagram sitting at a piano sporting one of the singer’s iconic looks: blonde high pony, cat eye makeup and pink baby doll dress. She captioned the image "No tears left to cry."

Beyonce was the second most-searched-for celeb costume, followed by Cardi B at number three. Taylor Swift came in at number six, Lady Gaga is number eight, Nicki Minaj is number nine and Rihanna rounds out the top 10.

Other celebs making the top 10 list include Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at numbers four and five, respectively, and Heidi Klum, who’s known for her own elaborate Halloween costumes, at number seven.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.