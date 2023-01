Photo: PepsiCo

Goodbye Sierra Mist, Hello “STARRY!”. PepsiCo announced today they are launching a new lemon-lime soda, and it will hit the shelves next Wednesday. In the process, they will be discontinuing Sierra Mist. PepsiCo says their new “great-tasting” soda “delivers the crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for in the lemon lime flavored soda category.” Yummy!