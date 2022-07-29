‘People like to make things up’; Camille Vasquez exclusive interview

Attorney Camille Vasquez, who went viral after defending Johnny Depp in the iconic defamation trial of the decade, sat down in an exclusive interview with Gayle King, co-host of CBS Mornings.

Camille addressed rumors if there was any ‘romantic involvement’ or ‘interest’ towards Depp, and her response proves how just how much of a girl boss she is.

Her ability to defend Depp’s case and build an argument based on nothing but the truth, was something that was crucial to winning the case. It was also how she rose to fame as one of the most sought-after attorneys working today.

So excited to see what big plans she has in store.