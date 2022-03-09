People are sharing images of Camilla Cabello’s wardrobe Malfunction

ABC/Image Group LA

While on her global promotional tour, Camilla had a bit of a wardrobe malfunction.

She appeared on BBC’s The One Show via video link last week to promote her third studio album Familia.

It’s Camilla’s first studio album since Romance which was released in 2019.

During the interview host, Alex Jones asked Camilla if she would be willing the show off one of her favorite dance moves.

This is where things got a little messy.

Camilla then stood up and as she did, adjusted her oversize shirt and accidentally exposed her breast.

“Almost flashed you,” Camilla said not realizing that she in fact did flash briefly flash the audience.

Despite the wardrobe malfunction, Camilla continued the interview like the champ she is.

She later appeared on Tiktok and joked about the incident:

“When my stylist asked me if I wanted nip covers and I said no.”

While you would expect the incident to have ended there it did not.

Several viewers managed to grab a screenshot of the moment and have been sharing it across Twitter. Thankfully, many users aren’t with it and have been calling out those people.

It happens to the best of us! We are team Camilla over here.

Familia is set to be released on April 8th and will feature Bam Bam, her much anticipated collaboration with Ed Sheeran.