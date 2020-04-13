Pentatonix's Scott Hoying dramatically reveals the rough time he's having in self quarantine

ABC/Steven Diaz

ABC/Steven DiazAs America stares down another week of self-quarantine, it's understandable that some people are beginning to feel a little stir crazy and crave the great outdoors.

It seems no one is having a more severe case of FOMO than Scott Hoying from the A-capella group Pentatonix.

The 28-year-old proved on Saturday just how much he hates having to stay indoors by starring in a hilarious video where he sings a modified version of "I Dreamed a Dream" from the musical Les Misérables.

While collapsed on the ground and wrapped in a blanket, Hoying sings, "I dreamed a dream I was outside/ Where I could leave the place I'm living/ I dreamed I had a social life/ With friends and hugs and high-five giving."

The Pentatonix singer feigns tearing up and pretends to be overwhelmed with emotion as he continues bemoaning his current situation.

"But the Zoom calls come at night/ Random friends I knew in high school," he then belts while comedically putting in eye drops to ham up the dramatic finale.

"I had a dream I put on jeans," a histrionic Hoying sputters through a fake tear-stained face. "I went to work and had some eating/ Here wearing sweatpants I shall be/ As I sit here quarantined."

While many fans felt a connection to the song and commiserated with Scott's plight in the comments' section, his band wasn't quite so sympathetic.

"Quarantine has been keeping @ScottHoying busy," the band sarcastically captioned and included a crying laughing emoji.

So, what has some other band members been handing self-quarantine? Cellist Kevin Olusola connected with fans over movie recommendations on Saturday while countertenor Mitch Grassi provided tips last week on how to combat stale house smell with scented candles.

