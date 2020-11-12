Pentatonix, Bebe Rexha, Ally Brooke, Jordin Sparks to perform on 'Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade'

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on NBC will be as star-studded as usual.

Among the stars who’ll be performing at the annual event: Pentatonix, Ally Brooke, Bebe Rexha, Tori Kelly, music legends Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle, Ella Mai, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jordin Sparks, who’s releasing her first Christmas album, Cider & Hennessy, on November 27.

However, the pandemic has put somewhat of a damper on the annual event. Instead of its usual two-and-a-half mile route through the streets of New York City, this year’s parade will be shorter: It will only take place in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street, and there won’t be an audience. However, there will be 18 giant balloons, as well as floats and, of course, Santa Claus.

In addition, the casts of Broadway shows Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, The Life and Times of the Temptations, Mean Girls and Ain’t Too Proud will also appear, in pre-recorded performances.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs two weeks from today, on Thursday, November 26 at 9 a.m. EST on NBC.

By Andrea Dresdale & Megan Stone

