Pentatonix assures fans they won't run out of Christmas songs any time soon

Steven Diaz/Walt Disney World Resort

Steven Diaz/Walt Disney World ResortPentatonix has released four Christmas albums so far -- including this year’s compilation, The Best of Pentatonix Christmas -- and they’re showing no signs of stopping that tradition any time soon.

And though it may seem like the group is about to run out Christmas songs to cover, they say there’s still plenty more from which to choose.

“Everyone always asks that, but I have a list on my phone of things we haven't done and it's, like, 40 songs long,” Scott Hoying tells ABC Audio.

“There are so many more like really obvious ones too,” Kirstin Maldonado adds. Among them: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Silver Bells.”

Plus Pentatonix can always write some original holiday tunes, which they say they’re looking to doing more of next year.

In the meantime, Pentatonix is busy getting fans into the Christmas spirit on tour, though it doesn’t leave them much time for Christmas shopping. Kirstin is the only group member who managed to get all her holiday shopping done early.

“It’s going to have to be all online this year,” Mitch Grassi says.

“Yeah, Amazon Prime is our friend for sure,” Scott adds.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.