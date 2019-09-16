Pentatonix announces holiday best-of album, new Christmas tour

RCA Records

RCA RecordsYou know the summer is really and truly over now that Pentatonix has announced their Christmas tour.

The a cappella group's annual holiday outing gets underway November 30 in New York City and is set to wrap up December 23 in Grand Prairie, TX. And to get you in the mood for the Yuletide season, Pentatonix is also releasing a holiday compilation called The Best Of Pentatonix Christmas.

The album will include four new songs, as well as the quintet's biggest songs from their past four Christmas albums. It's coming out October 25.

Tickets for the Pentatonix Christmas tour go on sale this Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit PTXOfficial.com for more information.

Here are the tour dates:

11/30 -- New York City, NY, HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden

12/1 -- New York City, NY, HULU Theater at Madison Square Garden

12/5 -- Fairfax, VA, EagleBank Arena

12/7 -- Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

12/8 -- Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

12/10 -- Boston, MA, Agganis Arena

12/11 -- Boston, MA, Agganis Arena

12/12 -- Hershey, PA, GIANT Center

12/14 -- Verona, NY, Turning Stone Resort Casino

12/15 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

12/16 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

12/18 -- Rosemont, IL, Rosemont Theatre

12/19 -- Rosemont, IL, Rosemont Theatre

12/21 -- Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre

12/22 -- Grand Prairie, TX, The Theatre at Grand Prairie

12/23 -- Grand Prairie, TX, The Theatre at Grand Prairie

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.