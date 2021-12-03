Pentatonix and Alessia Cara each release Christmas music videos

RCA Records

The Christmas countdown has begun, and Pentatonix is getting into the spirit with the release of their music video for “Over the River,” featuring Lindsey Stirling.

The clip features the a cappella group and the violinist sporting dramatic costumes and performing the tune against different backdrops.

“Over the River” appears on Pentatonix’s latest holiday album, Evergreen, out now. The album also features a duet of “Frosty the Snowman” with Alessia Cara. To celebrate the collab, Pentatonix posted a TikTok duet challenge asking fans to sing along, and it didn’t take long for Alessia to join in.

“AHHHH! Thank you for singing with us!” Pentatonix commented on the TikTok duet. “We are your biggest fans! (also how do you sound just like the record omg).”

Alessia, meanwhile, released her own Christmas music video Friday for her solo holiday song, “Make It to Christmas.” The video shows behind-the-scenes clips of Alessia recording the original holiday track in the studio.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.