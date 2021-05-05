Peloton Treadmill Recall

Stop using you Peloton treadmill immediately!

Peloton is recalling their treadmills and says they “made a mistake” in their initial response to concerns from a federal safety agency.

They became aware of 39 accidents involving the treadmill model, including the death of a child and “multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product.”

There have been more than a dozen reports of the touchscreens getting loose, screens detaching and falling. The