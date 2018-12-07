Pedestrians in one German town are “all shook up” with new traffic lights!

Yes, There Are Elvis Traffic Lights in a German Town

Elvis’ face has been put on all types of memorabilia and now you can add traffic lights to the list.

In Friedberg, Germany the town installed pedestrian traffic lights that incorporate his image so that pedestrians don’t get “all shook up” when crossing the street.

The don’t walk light is an image of Presley at the mic, and the walk light shows off an iconic lives dance pose. Friedberg is prominent in Elvis’ journey as he was stationed there from 1958 till 1960 when he was in the Army.

Plus, it’s the town where he met his wife Priscilla Beaulieu.

