PBC Pets Need Our Help With Food Donations

Donations Needed for Local Pet Food Banks

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, many pet owners are struggling to feed not only themselves but also their pets. Thankfully, there are several pet food banks here in Palm Beach County; however, many of them are running desperately low on resources and donations.

Items most needed: Dry cat food (no open bags) Dry dog food (no open bags) Canned adult cat food and canned kitten food Canned adult dog food Cat litter Items can be ordered online and shipped directly to the food bank of your choice or dropped off at their location.

To donate or to receive help, please reach out to one of the pet food banks below: Peggy’s Pantry 3200 North Military Trail, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. By appointment only for food assistance requests https://www.peggyadams.org/what-we-do/peggys-pantry Kibblez of Love 8100 Belvedere Road, Suite 13, West Palm Beach, FL 33411 Hours: Thursdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. https://www.kol-fl.org/ Barky Pines Animal Sanctuary 6521 Carol Street, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 http://www.barkypinesanimalrescue.com/