Paula Abdul to perform medley of hits at "Billboard" Music Awards

NBC/dick clark productions

NBC/dick clark productionsPaula Abdul is hitting the Billboard Music Awards stage to perform a medley of some of her biggest hits.

The performance, the show’s annual "Throwback" moment, will commemorate the 30th anniversary of Paula scoring a record-breaking four number-one hits from her debut album, Forever Your Girl.

Paula is the first female artist ever to notch four number-one Billboard Hot 100 singles from a debut album: "Forever Your Girl," “Straight Up," "Opposites Attract" and "Cold Hearted."

Paula's appearance on the BBMAs will reunite with her with Kelly Clarkson, who's hosting the show and also performing. Of course, Paula was one of the three judges who helped Kelly on her journey to being crowned the first-ever American Idol.

In addition to Kelly and Paula, the BBMAs will also feature performances from, Lauren Daigle, Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Halsey, BTS, Madonna and Maluma, Panic! at the Disco, and this year’s ICON Award recipient, Mariah Carey, who is, coincidentally, another former American Idol judge.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live from Las Vegas May 1 on NBC, with Kelly Clarkson serving as host.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.