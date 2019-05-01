Paula Abdul announces "Forever Your Girl" Las Vegas residency

Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment

A Paula Abdul comeback is in full swing.

Following announcements of her Billboard Music Awards performance tonight and LA Pride Festival show in June, the singer has announced a new Las Vegas residency.

The Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl show will kick off at Flamingo Las Vegas on August 13. The residency will features her biggest hits over her 30-year career and even reveal some behind the scenes from her American Idol judging days.

“It’s a real thrill to have the iconic Flamingo Las Vegas welcome me to their stage,” Paula says in a statement. “After 30 years as an entertainer, I can’t think of any better place to showcase my love for performing than Las Vegas.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

Here are the dates:

Aug. 13, 15 - 17

Oct. 22, 24 - 26

Nov. 26, 28 - 30

Dec. 23 - 24, 27 -28, 31

Jan. 1, 3 - 4

