Paul Russell drops new single, “Say Cheese”

Arista Records

Paul Russell is back and smiling along with his brand-new single, “Say Cheese.”

The “Little Boo Thang” singer’s newest track, along with its official lyric video, is available now. Its music video will premiere on January 31, streaming on MTV Live, mtvU, MTV’s Biggest Pop and the Paramount billboard in Times Square, New York City.

“IT’S OUT!!” Paul wrote on his Instagram Story Friday alongside a link to stream the song. He also made a post about the song on Thursday, which he captioned, “SAY CHEESE DROPS MIDNIGHT SO GET YOUR BOTTLES READY.”

“I wrote ‘Say Cheese’ on my birthday, a couple weeks after I quit my job and started traveling the world as a full-time artist,” Paul said in a statement. “The song is meant to feel like a celebration – of life and of the fact that anything can happen. Take more photos so you can treasure those moments forever. So, ‘Say Cheese!’”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.