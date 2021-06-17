Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell are starring in a new dark comedy series!

Apple TV+ just released the trailer for its new dark comedy series starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

“The Shrink Next Door’ is based on a podcast with the same name that shows a psychiatrist trying to manipulate his way into a patient’s life. The first 3 episodes of this limited series will be released on November 12th. Apple TV+ also recently announced season 2 of ‘The Morning Show’ which will also be coming soon.

