Patrick Mahomes’ dad: Taylor Swift recognized me from Netflix docuseries

It seems like Taylor Swift‘s relationship with Travis Kelce has led to her doing some homework behind the scenes.

In December, Taylor told TIME, “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.” But it seems she’s been trying to catch up. While appearing on a Kansas City show called Arrowhead Allies, Pat Mahomes, the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, revealed that Taylor seemed pretty well-informed.

Describing his first meeting with her, Mahomes said, “I actually walked up and introduced myself to her, and she said she knew who I was because she had watched the Quarterback series.” That’s a Netflix documentary that followed his son and two other quarterbacks during the 2022-23 series.

Mahomes called Taylor “down-to-earth” and noted, “Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person.” He also praised her for posing for photos with his daughters.

Since she began dating Travis, Taylor has become close friends with Brittany Mahomes, the quarterback’s wife.

In other Taylor/Travis news, a source tells People that the couple is “really happy” together, but adds, “They’re having a lot of fun, but they’re still seeing where it goes.” In other words, don’t pick out those engagement gifts just yet.

