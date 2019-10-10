Passenger's "Let Her Go" hits one billion streams: "How flipping silly and ridiculous!"

“Let Her Go,” the 2012 hit by Passenger that gained a new life after being used in a Budweiser Super Bowl commercial in 2014, has just set a major milestone.

The mournful ballad has become only the seventh song by a British artist to hit one billion Spotify streams. It’s also now one of only 42 songs overall that have notched that many streams — a list that includes hits by Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Sia, Camila Cabello and Drake.

In addition, the song, which hit number one in 19 countries upon its initial release, is close to achieving diamond certification for sales of 10 million units in the U.S.

“How flipping silly and ridiculous! This song just keeps on going and going,” says Passenger, born Mike Rosenberg, in a statement. “A massive thanks to everyone who is still listening/streaming/ watching it.”

The video for “Let Her Go,” by the way, has racked up over 2.5 billion views on YouTube.

Passenger plans to release a new album in 2020.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.