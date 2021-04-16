“Part of Your World”: Photos surface of Harry Styles dressed as ‘The Little Mermaid’

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Is Harry Styles going under the sea? Well, he’s certainly going viral!

Fans got a humorous treat this week when photos of the “Watermelon Sugar” hit maker surfaced dressed in an Ariel costume from The Little Mermaid. Straight from the underwater kingdom of Atlantica, Harry can be seen donning a red wig, seashell bra and aquamarine mermaid’s tale while striking a dramatic pose on a pink velvet chair.

To top it off, he has a cigarette in one hand and raises a glass of champagne in another.

According to Newsweek, the images are from a photoshoot the Grammy winner did when he served as host and musician guest on Saturday Night Live in 2019.

This isn’t the first time he’s had a mermaid connection. In 2014, when asked why he got a mermaid tattoo, Harry responded, “I am a mermaid.” Additionally, Harry was offered the role of Prince Eric in the upcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid, with Halle Bailey of Chloe x Halle set to play the title role. However, he turned it down to focus on music.

After these latest photos surfaced though, one fan had another theory: “harry turned down the role of prince eric because he wanted to be ariel. it’s a fact.”

