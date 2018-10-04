Paris Bans Cars On The First Sunday Of Every Month

Paris, France will be a car-free zone on the first Sunday of every month. This Sunday (October 7th) will be the start of the experiment.

The effort is to help improve the air quality in the city. Pedestrians, bikes, and scooters will have the run of the streets. From 10 am until 6 pm every first Sunday, cars are banned. Of course, there are a few exceptions. Taxis, delivery vans, and other select vehicles will have designated access areas only and will need to slow down their speeds.

Do you think other cities should do this? Do you think people in America would be open to trying it out?