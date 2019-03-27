Panic! At The Disco’s “High Hopes” Breaks Record!

High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco has become the top Adult Pop Song of this decade.

The track has spent 15 weeks at number one on the Billboard Adult Pop Chart. The song it beat set the record recently. Maroon 5’s Girls Like You was number one for 14 weeks. The chart has been in existence since 1996. The longest run at the top spot is held by Santana and Rob Thomas with Smooth. It was at number one for 25 weeks.

Is there a song that your mom or dad started singing and you thought it wasn’t cool anymore?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Here Are Some Strange Hidden Alexa Easter Eggs Are You Guilty Of Using One Of The Most Current Annoying Slang Words!? Ummmm, I Don’t Think This Is Very Fair. “Hurry Back to Currie” for the City of West Palm Beach’s second annual Farmer’s Market on 3/30! This Is One Pot Luck Party I Want To Go To! Martha & Snoop Are Hilarious! All Criminal Charges In The Case Against Empire Star Jussie Smollett Dropped.
Comments