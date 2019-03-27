Panic! At The Disco’s “High Hopes” Breaks Record!

High Hopes by Panic! At The Disco has become the top Adult Pop Song of this decade.

The track has spent 15 weeks at number one on the Billboard Adult Pop Chart. The song it beat set the record recently. Maroon 5’s Girls Like You was number one for 14 weeks. The chart has been in existence since 1996. The longest run at the top spot is held by Santana and Rob Thomas with Smooth. It was at number one for 25 weeks.

Is there a song that your mom or dad started singing and you thought it wasn’t cool anymore?