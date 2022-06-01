Panic! at the Disco returns: New album ﻿’Viva Las Vengeance’﻿ due out in August; listen to title track now

Mauricio Santana/Getty Images

This! is not a drill: Panic! at the Disco is officially back.

The Brendon Urie-led outfit has announced a new album called Viva Las Vengeance. The follow-up to 2018’s Pray for the Wicked arrives August 19.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before,” Urie says. “I didn’t realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

You can listen to the Viva Las Vengeance title track now via digital outlets, and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Along with the album news, Panic! has announced a U.S. headlining tour, running from September 8 in Austin, Texas, to October 25 in San Francisco.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit PanicattheDisco.com.

Here’s the Viva Las Vengeance track list:

“Viva Las Vengeance”

“Middle of a Breakup”

“Don’t Let The Light Go Out”

“Local God”

“Star Spangled Banger”

“God Killed Rock and Roll”

“Say It Louder”

“Sugar Soaker”

“Something About Maggie”

“Sad Clown”

“All By Yourself”

“Do It to Death”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.