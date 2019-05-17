Panda bears, bananas, ice cream cones & horses? Watch Ed & Justin's green screen fever dream of a video

Courtesy Ed Sheeran’s Instagram @teddysphotos

Courtesy Ed Sheeran's Instagram @teddysphotosIt's a good thing Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber both have good senses of humor, because never have two pop superstars been made to look sillier than in their insane new video for "I Don't Care."

Imagine if someone took a very strong hallucinogenic and then sat down in front of a computer to play with a green screen program. That's pretty much the aesthetic of the clip, directed by Ed's longtime collaborator, Emil Nava.

It starts off normal enough, with Ed wearing a suit in the middle of a boring party, but then things go nuts, as we alternately see Ed and Justin dancing through a variety of surreal landscapes in some pretty ridiculous costumes.

The two singers are either dressed in teddy bear, panda bear, cowboy or bunny costumes, or green-screened to look like, in no particular order: an ear of corn, a banana, an ice cream cone, a winged horse, a regular horse, a ballerina, a baseball player, a skydiver...well, you get the idea. It kinda has to be seen to be believed.

When Justin isn't dressed in a costume, he's running around shirtless, so if you're into that, you're in luck.

At the end of the clip, Ed removes his panda head, walks off the green screen video set, and out into the real world.

