Palm Springs International Film Awards to honor Lady Gaga with coveted Icon Award

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The accolades keep coming for Lady Gaga, who will be this year’s recipient of the prestigious Icon Award at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Variety reports that the “Rain on Me” singer will be honored for her “tour-de-force performance” in House of Gucci, where she plays Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who was convicted of arranging the murder of her ex-husband, Italian fashion heir Maurizio Gucci.

Gaga is the latest recipient of the Icon Award, following in the footsteps of Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Michael Douglas, Willem Dafoe, Robert Duvall and Tom Hanks.

Festival chairman Harold Matzner said in a statement the reason Gaga was selected was because “she continues to impress audiences with her iconic acting roles.”

“Following her memorable performance in A Star is Born, Lady Gaga yet again raises the bar in her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. For this tour-de-force performance, it is our honor to present the icon award to Lady Gaga,” he added.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards take place on January 6, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.