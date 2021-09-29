KVJ Show

Palm Beach’s Best Weddings

image0 (6)

Here are some of the best weddings ever in South Florida

1.) Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto were married at Bethesda-by-the-Sea in 2013. The wedding cost a reported $10 million-dollars — the most expensive celebrity wedding in Florida to date. Tiger Woods, Spike Lee and Patrick Ewing were in attendance. The reception was at Bear’s Club in Jupiter with performances by Usher and Robin Thicke.

Cincoro Tequila Launch
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 18: Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan attend the Cincoro Tequila launch at CATCH Steak on September 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Cincoro)

2.) Donald Trump and Melania Knauss were married at Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach in 2005. Billy Joel played the reception at Mar-A-Lago.

President Trump Departs For Florida At The End Of His Presidency
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND – JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on stage after speaking to supporters at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One for his last time as President on January 20, 2021 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Trump, the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend his successor’s inauguration, is expected to spend the final minutes of his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. (Photo by Pete Marovich – Pool/Getty Images)

 

3.) Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello had 400 guests to her 2015 nuptials at the Breakers Palm Beach.

2020 LA Art Show Opening Night
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara arrive at the 2020 LA Art Show Opening Night at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Morgan Lieberman/Getty Images)

 

4.) Rush Limbaugh and Kathryn Rogers were married at The Breakers in 2010. Sir Elton John played the reception for $1 million.

President Trump Gives State Of The Union Address
WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 04: Radio personality Rush Limbaugh embraces his wife Kathryn Adams Limbaugh after First Lady Melania Trump gives him the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

 

– AOL Travel ranks The Breakers as one of the top ten celebrity wedding hotels.