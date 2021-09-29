Palm Beach’s Best Weddings

Here are some of the best weddings ever in South Florida

1.) Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto were married at Bethesda-by-the-Sea in 2013. The wedding cost a reported $10 million-dollars — the most expensive celebrity wedding in Florida to date. Tiger Woods, Spike Lee and Patrick Ewing were in attendance. The reception was at Bear’s Club in Jupiter with performances by Usher and Robin Thicke.

2.) Donald Trump and Melania Knauss were married at Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach in 2005. Billy Joel played the reception at Mar-A-Lago.

3.) Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello had 400 guests to her 2015 nuptials at the Breakers Palm Beach.

4.) Rush Limbaugh and Kathryn Rogers were married at The Breakers in 2010. Sir Elton John played the reception for $1 million.

– AOL Travel ranks The Breakers as one of the top ten celebrity wedding hotels.