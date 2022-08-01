Palm Beaches Restaurant Month; Exclusive Deals!

From August 1-31, Palm Beaches Restaurant Month will offer select deals on the hottest dishes at more than 100 restaurants.

If you’re interested in tasting the very best in culinary craft, go to PalmBeachesDining.com to sign up for a free digital ‘passport.’

If you visit more than 4 locations during Restaurant month with your passport, you’ll be automatically entered to win a vacation giveaway!

The giveaway consists of a package at Hilton West Palm, a sunset catamaran cruise tour, and gift certificate for the innovative steakhouse, ‘Proper Grit.’

See the full list at PalmBeachesDining.com.

Happy dining!