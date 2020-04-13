Palm Beach Outlets to Serve as Feeding South Florida Food Distribution Center Starting Today!

Drive Through Available Every Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Starts Monday, April 13, 2020

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (April 2020) – Palm Beach Outlets (PalmBeachOutlets.com) is partnering with Feeding South Florida to be a Drive-Up Food Distribution Center beginning Monday, April 13, 2020 and every Monday thereafter through May, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The program welcomes anyone who needs food on a first come, first served basis. Each donation will consist of an approximate one-week supply of a protein, fresh produce, eggs, milk, and other essential goods. The Palm Beach Outlets distribution center anticipates providing donations to 700 to 800 families each week.

Feeding South Florida, a local 501c3 non-profit, is the state’s largest food bank, supporting 25 percent of the state’s food insecure population. The organization’s staff, volunteers and local officers will be on-site at the Palm Beach Outlets’ Congress Avenue parking lot to facilitate the weekly distribution. All Feeding South Florida organizers will follow health guidelines by wearing gloves, masks, and practicing social distancing.

“During this challenging time many families are struggling to put food on their tables,” says Trina Holmsted, Marketing Director of Palm Beach Outlets. “Palm Beach Outlets is proud to host this much-needed food and supply distribution effort,” she adds.

