The Palm Beach mansion where Jeffrey Epstein lived is getting demolished. Palm Beach’s Architectural Commission will raze the six-bedroom mansion at 358 El Brillo Way.
This mansion is as seen in the Netflix show ‘Filthy Rich’ where a ton of his sex crimes took place. If you haven’t seen that yet, take some time this holiday to check it out.
Palm Beach Mansion Where Jeffrey Epstein Live To Be Demolished
