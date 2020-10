Shoutout to PBG Fire Station 65. Trailblazers!

Krystyna Krakowski and her all female team at Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue have made history.

On September 18, the first all female Firefighter team in South Florida was born.

The event became especially symbolic after the southern Florida fire department learned that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a pioneer for gender equality, had passed on the very same day. Almost as if the fire torch has been passed.