Palm Beach Gardens Is Getting The First Ever Amazon Store!

This is Amazing Amazon news!

Amazon is opening it’s first ever walk in store in Palm Beach Gardens. We are honored!

The Gardens mall will lease space to Amazon 4-star, a concept that takes the digital sales into a traditional bricks-and-mortar location.

Amazon 4-star carries top-rated Amazon products that have earned four stars or more. These items include consumer electronics, toys, games, books, kitchen and other home goods.

The store also serves as a platform for Amazon brand electronics including its smart home accessories such as Alexa.

Will you be rushing to the Amazon store or be sticking to your Prime membership delivery? – Nikki