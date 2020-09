The Amazon 4 Star Store is finally open in Palm Beach Gardens!

Everything in the store is rated 4 stars and above by Amazon customers, or is a trending/top seller.

A variety of stuff like devices, books, electronics, games, kitchen supplies, pet products, and toys; from Baby Yodas, Legos, Air Pods, to chew toys.



Amazon 4-star in The Gardens Mall

3101 PGA Boulevard

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Store Hours:

Monday – Saturday: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.