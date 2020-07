Legacy Place in Palm Beach Gardens is doing a drive-in movie night! It will be held on the rooftop on July 25. Capacity is limited, and per-car reservations are necessary. Register at https://bit.ly/3fstvG7.

Each vehicle will receive a $10 gift card redeemable at a Legacy Place restaurant. COVID-19 guidelines must be followed. Masks are necessary when outside the vehicle, and social distancing must be observed.