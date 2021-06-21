Palm Beach County Water Is Toxic

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County issued a health alert Monday for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in some areas of Palm Beach County. We are being told not drink, swim, wade, use personal watercraft, water ski or boat in waters where there is a visible bloom. If you come into contact with algae or discolored or smelly water, wash your skin and clothing immediately.

Please be extra cautious with your pets. They can become very ill and die so get to a vet if you see them sick.