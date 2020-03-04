Palm Beach County School Officials Will Address Coronavirus Wednesday

Coronavirus

Superintendent Donald Fennoy made a statement concerning Coronavirus:

”The Palm Beach County School District has a long-standing professional relationship with the FDOH and will work in close collaboration with all public health officials and governmental agencies throughout the state to provide guidance, promote awareness, and initiate response actions as needed.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis said:

“State officials are holding a conference call with school superintendents on Wednesday to give them the latest information about the coronavirus, or COVID-19.”

Be on the lookout for the result of the conference call tomorrow.