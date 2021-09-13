Palm Beach County In Desperate Need Of Substitute Teachers

The School District of Palm Beach County needs substitute teachers!! They even got a pay raise coming!
To learn about the qualifications of being a sub along with the application process, click here.
To see a list of the high-needs, high-paying schools in Palm Beach County, click here.
NOW HIRING 📣 A flexible work schedule and a recent starting pay raise are just two reasons to become a substitute teacher in Palm Beach County. A current substitute shares a few of the other reasons why she loves her job. Apply now: https://t.co/xkbR5JCUkJ pic.twitter.com/peYQD051P3
