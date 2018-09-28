Owen Wilson To Be A Dad Again?

Before we even get into the story…have you ever watched the series “Hiking With Kevin” with Kevin Nealon?  He is one of my favorite people in the world.  Such a kind, cool, nice, TALLLLLL man!  Take a watch!  Enjoy and then watch his other hikes!  They’re hilarious!

So back to the Owen dad story!  There’s a woman claiming she’s pregnant with OWEN WILSON’s child, and the “New York Post” says he took a paternity test that confirmed he’s the dad.  If it’s true, Owen will be a dad of 3!

Back in June, there were reports that Owen offered to take a paternity test after a woman claimed she was pregnant with his child.

And yesterday, the “New York Post” said Owen took the test and he IS the father!  The baby-in-eutero is a girl and Mom is due any day now.

 

