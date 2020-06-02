Out Of Work? Hike And Drink Beer For $20K!

If you’re looking to earn some money a Virginia beer company wants to pay you $20,000 to drink beer and hike the Appalachian Trail.

The Devils Backbone Brewing Company wants to hire a lucky person to be the Chief Hiking Officer to hike over 14 states in the spring of next year.

If you’re thinking about applying you must have a love for beer and hiking since you’ll be hiking from Georgia to Maine in about five to eight months.

To apply you simply need to post a video to the brewing company’s website.

Who’s gonna do it?!