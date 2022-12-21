Our first look of Billie Eilish’s ﻿’Live at the O2′ is here

Trafalgar Releasing/Apple Music

We have our first look at Billie Eilish‘s Live at the O2 movie, coming to theaters for one night only on January 27.

The concert film is an extended theatrical cut of Eilish’s London concert from earlier this year, which includes unreleased footage of six songs.

To excite fans further for the one-night-only show, Billie released a teaser clip of her performing “you should see me in a crown.” Billie leads the crowd into a sing-along as strobe lights burst across the stadium.

“Join fans around the world in experiencing the never-before-seen extended cut version of Billie’s GRAMMY®-nominated concert film on the big screen in cinematic 4K with Dolby Atmos sound,” the clip teases.

Billie previously said in a statement that the concert film, which is nominated for Best Music Film at the 2023 Grammys, is her way of thanking fans for their support during her Happier Than Ever tour.

“These past 16 months have been so special to me, to be able to be back out on the road, performing live and sharing rooms with so many amazing people all over the world,” she said in a statement. “This film is a visual live experience and keepsake for us all, celebrating everything that I love about this tour, and most of all, everyone who came out to see me.”

Tickets are on sale now via BillieattheO2.com.

