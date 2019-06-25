Otter disbelief: Will Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper reunite onscreen as talking animals?

Neal Preston/Warner Bros.

Neal Preston/Warner Bros.It seems as though fans want to see Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper back together again in any way they can -- even in the guise of talking animals.

Last week, an account called Film Updates tweeted, "Lady Gaga is reportedly being considered for the role of Lylla, Rocket's love interest, who is set to make an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This would mark a reunion between Gaga and Bradley Cooper, who voices Rocket, after last year's A Star is Born."

If you haven't seen the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, Bradley Cooper provides the voice of Rocket, a tough-talking raccoon who walks upright and has been genetically modified to have human intelligence. In the comics, his love interest, Lylla, is an otter.

ComicBook.com has rounded up fans' reactions to this rumor, with all of them expressing delight at the prospect of the A Star Is Born lovebirds reuniting onscreen.

As one fan put it, "Please make Lady Gaga an otter!"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to begin filming in 2020.

