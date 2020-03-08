ost Malone reassures fans he's not on drugs: "I feel the best I've ever felt in my life"

Last week, several viral videos appeared to show Posty behaving oddly onstage, with one fan commenting, "Bro is f**ked up [on] the drugs man; don’t let post malone die too."

Another posted a video of the artist singing while his eyes appeared to be rolling back into his head, and wrote, "look at this video :( I’m worried and I’m not even a fan."

But days after the videos went viral, Post addressed the rumors at a concert in Memphis, TN. In footage captured by a fan, he can be heard saying, "I’m not on drugs. I feel the best I’ve ever f****in' felt in my life. And that’s why I can bust my a** for these shows and f***in' fall on the floor and do all that fun s**t.”

As the crowd cheered, he continued, "For anybody that’s concerned here, I appreciate the love and the support, but I feel f***in' fantastic and I’m not doing drugs.”

Posty's tour photographer Adam DeGross reposted the fan video and chimed in via Instagram, writing, "No one does drugs, no one is going nuts, everything is all good." Explaining why Post appeared to stumble onstage, DeGross said the singer caught his foot in the grates on the stage floor and "played it off."

As for the eyes-rolling-back-into-his-head video, DeGross commented, "He always makes those faces during 'Rockstar.'" DeGross' post now appears to have been deleted.



It's worth noting that the "Circles" star recently told GQ Style that he quit weed after it gave him an anxiety attack, and now consumes nothing stronger than alcohol.

