Oscars 2022: Megan Thee Stallion shakes up “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The first live performance of Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was “Savage” — thanks to an appearance by none other than Megan Thee Stallion.

The performance was introduced by Encanto star John Leguizamo, who complained that he wasn’t invited to perform even though, as he correctly pointed out, “I AM Bruno, what’s up with that?”

After the Encanto cast members started the number, delivering the first verse, Megan appeared in a knockout gold number, rapping a verse about the song — declaring it the new “Let It Go” — as well as the Oscars, the guests in the audience and the evening’s three female hosts.

The song continued with guest performers Becky G and Luis Fonsi, who delivered a new verse with Oscar-specific lyrics, with Fonsi singing, “Shout out to Lin-Manuel!” That’s Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the song.

Parents everywhere who have had quite enough of the original version of “Bruno” are probably crossing their fingers that this new version gets released ASAP.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.