Oscars 2022: Beyoncé opens the show with “Be Alive” performance

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Beyoncé had the honor of opening the 94th Academy Awards Sunday night by performing her nominated song from King Richard, “Be Alive,” co-written by her and Dixson.

Introduced by Venus and Serena Williams, whose father inspired the film King Richard, Beyoncé performed from the Williams sisters’ childhood tennis court in Compton — which Beyoncé acknowledged by putting in a “California Love”-inspired chant of “the city of Compton” in the intro of the song.

Beyoncé, wearing a tennis ball-yellow/green gown, gloves and matching jewels, with one bare leg decorated with a jeweled garter, sang while surrounded by dozens of dancers and musicians, all dressed in similar monochrome looks.

The musicians played matching tennis ball-colored violins and pianos, and the entire court was painted to match as well. The intricately choreographed performance was photographed from above and every angle.

If “Be Alive” wins the Best Original Song Oscar, Queen Bey and Dixson will each get a trophy.

