Orlando Bloom reveals being celibate six months before meeting Katy Perry

Amy Sussman/FilmMagicOrlando Bloom sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Britain's The Sunday Times in which he discussed, among other things, being celibate for six months before meeting fiancée Katy Perry.

The 43-year-old actor reveals he took a vow of celibacy back in 2016, three years after splitting with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"I wasn't happy," recalls Bloom, who decided to follow the advice of his friend, surfer Laird Hamilton, who suggested, "If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out,"

Bloom tells The Times that it helped him improve his relationships with women, explaining, "It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, 'Who am I going to meet?' I was suddenly, like, 'Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends.'"

The experiment, originally set to last for three months, continued for twice that long according to the Pirates of the Caribbean star, who says,"I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women, and to the feminine within myself. I know that sounds crazy."

Orlando then met Katy, to whom he got engagement a little over a year ago after dating on-and-off for four years.

Earlier this month, Katy revealed the couple is expecting their first child together in the video for her new single "Never Worn White," in which she is cradling a baby bump

The American Idol judge is due sometime this summer.

