Orlando Bloom approves of Katy Perry's "Con Calma" remix with Daddy Yankee

No one was more excited than Katy Perry to hop on the remix of Daddy Yankee and Snow's number one Latin hit "Con Calma" -- except maybe her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Katy tells ABC Radio Orlando was a huge fan of Snow’s original 1992 hit “Informer,” which the Canadian rapper and Daddy Yankee re-imagined for “Con Calma.” She says the two first heard the song together while on a school run with Orlando's son, Flynn, and they immediately loved it. So when she was eventually asked to be on the remix, she jumped at the chance.

“It was like when Daddy Yankee called, I was like, ‘Not only do I love it, but my fiance loves it,’” she says. “And yeah I wanna do something fun and kind of just like…a party.”

She adds, “I don't do that very often. Sometimes I have really dense kind of really thought-out songs or super emotional and very empowering. Sometimes I don't do 'party,' and so it's nice to go there.”

Katy and Daddy Yankee performed the song for the first time together on the American Idol finale this past Sunday.

“Con Calma” is the second major collab of 2019 for Katy, following her song with Zedd, "365."

