This is kinda creepy. I mean, creative but creepy. I took a glance then had to look away. Would you be a little weirded out if you got in line behind him at Publix? – Nikki

Extreme optical illusion tattoo makes man’s bald head look like a gaping holehttps://t.co/ZSMkv3orsU pic.twitter.com/IyZgDkH7Yb — Daily Star (@dailystar) October 15, 2020