Oprah Will Be The Commencement Speaker at Facebook’s Virtual Graduation Ceremony

Oprah Winfrey will be the commencement speaker at Facebook’s May 15th Virtual Graduation.

Oprah is actually doing two graduations, this one is catered to the college graduate..

The graduation is titled, #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. It will take place on Facebook on May 15th at 11am EST. Celebrities making appearances include Jennifer Garner, Awkwafina, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles and Miley Cyrus.

The second graduation Oprah is the commencement speaker for is the Chicago Public School’s graduation. That one is set to take place in mid-June.

