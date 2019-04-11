Oprah Cuts Ties With “Leaving Neverland” Documentary!

So now the actual facts are coming out?! It’s about time!

HBO and Oprah seem to have made a very big mistake in tying themselves to the “Leaving Neverland” documentary.

The cable network has pulled the airing of the documentary, there are no listings after April 17th, it was scheduled to remain on the network until September.

Oprah has also pulled her YouTube interviews with the accusers as well as all her tweets related to the documentary.

“Leaving Neverland” came under fire earlier this month when it was proven that Safechuck’s account of his alleged abuse happened between 1988 to 1992 in the Neverland train station, but the train station wasn’t built until 1993. The Jackson estate is suing HBO and Jackson’s nephews are trying to raise money for a counter-documentary.

Do you think HBO and Oprah made a mistake by supporting the “Leaving Neverland” documentary?